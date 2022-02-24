Sen. Carper: Vladimir Putin’s Assault On Ukraine “Heinous, Unforgivable”

Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine resulted in this statement Thursday from Senator Tom Carper, D-Delaware:

“My prayers are with the people of Ukraine today, as they suffer from Vladimir Putin’s heinous, unforgivable assault on their lives that threatens freedom, peace, and security for the world.”

“After weeks of mounting aggression, Russia chose to launch an unprovoked, unwarranted war that will be deadly and destructive. This choice will be met with strong, swift action from the United States and our NATO Allies, as we stand together in one unified voice to support the people of Ukraine and hold Putin accountable for this unjustified attack.”