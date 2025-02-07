Sen. Chris Coons New Defense Role a Win for DE Manufacturing

Delaware US Senator Chris Coons is now the lead Democrat on the Senate Defense Appropriations subcommittee and hopes this will help to invigorate manufacturing in the Delaware region – Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In a release from his office, Coons says he’s hopeful to work closely with with Republican counterpart Senator Mitch McConnell, “to establish forward-thinking strategies and efforts in the defense industry that could both evolve American military technology and create a thriving hub of research and advanced manufacturing in Delaware and the surrounding region through partnerships between the federal government, private business, and institutions of higher learning.”

In Delaware, ILC Dover manufactures spacesuits, inflatable habitats and landing airbags.