Sen. Coons, Other Senators Seek Expansion Of H2-B Visa Cap, Quick Approval Of Applications

Two federal department heads are being asked to release the maximum allowable number of H-2B visas for Fiscal Year 2022, and to expedite the processing of these applications to get eligible people working by April 1st.

Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. iss one of nearly three-dozen Senators who have made the request in a bipartisan letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

The senators said these steps would help to address staffing shortages especially in tourism and hospitality, landscaping, agriculture, seafood processing and contracting – positions often filled seasonally by foreign workers.

“American businesses from industries such as tourism and hospitality, landscaping, fairs and carnivals, seafood processing, golf courses, reforestation, contractors and horse racing depend on seasonal employment to meet the demand across many industries. Without meaningful H-2B cap relief, many seasonal businesses will be forced to scale back operations, cancel or default on contracts, lay off full-time U.S. workers and, in some cases, close operations completely. By taking action to release and process additional H-2B visas, seasonal businesses and U.S. workers across the country will avoid these harmful consequences and instead help contribute to the American economy,” the senators wrote.