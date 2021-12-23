Sen. Coons Tests Positive For COVID-19; Symptoms “Minimal” So Far

Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Thursday morning, Coons said he has minimal symptoms so far and is optimistic he will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines.

Coons’ statement follows:

“In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR tests, and last night I got bad news – I tested positive. I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines. Like millions of other families, it seems we’ll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and cancelled plans for travel or gathering.

“As we deal with the sharp rise in Omicron cases here in Delaware and across the country, I urge you to get tested regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already. We all must continue to do our part to fight this pandemic and keep each other healthy.”



