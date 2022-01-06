Sen. Darius Brown Acquitted Of Misdemeanor Charges

State Senator Darius Brown, D.-Wilmington, has been found not guilty of misdemeanor crimes for which he was arrested last May.

The jury in Court of Common Pleas came back with its verdict Thursday after hearing one day of testimony the previous day. The incident last spring involved allegations that he punched a woman in the face and threw a drink at a Wilmington-area restaurant.

In a statement, Senate President pro tempore David Sokola, D-Newark, who removed Brown as Senate Judiciary Committee chair over the allegations, says “what remains clear is that Senator Brown has been involved in multiple confrontations in public spaces over the last year, regardless of whether that behavior rose to the level of criminal conduct.”

Sokola said the Senate Rules and Ethics Committee will fully review all of the allegations against Brown, and that he will have no further comment on the matter until then.