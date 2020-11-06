Sen. Hocker Will Continue As Minority Leader; Sen. Pettyjohn Becomes Minority Whip

The Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus Friday voted to keep Senator Gerald Hocker of Ocean View as Minority Leader, as it heads into a new General Assembly with two fewer members. The contingent of seven also selected Senator Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown as Minority Whip.

“It’s an honor to serve the great people of the 20th District and to lead this caucus into the 151st General Assembly,” Hocker said. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for responsible government, good schools, and well-paying jobs for all Delaware citizens.”

“I am excited to build upon the relationships established by the Republican Whips before me,” Pettyjohn said. “The COVID-19 lockdowns have left Delawareans struggling. It is time to tackle this and other important issues that lie before us, and I am ready to do so in this new role. I want to be sure that all voices are heard and discussed throughout our legislative process.”

The position of Minority Whip was previously held by former State Senator Cathy Cloutier, who lost her bid for re-election Tuesday.