Sen Lopez Not Seeking 4th Term in DE Senate
July 16, 2021/
State Senator Ernie Lopez has announced that he will not seek another term in the Delaware Senate.
Senator López Retirement Statement
It is with a great deal of thanks and humility to the people of the 6th District that I wish to announce, I will not be seeking re-election to a fourth term in the Delaware State Senate. It has been a tremendous honor to serve you and your families for the last decade and I look forward to continuing that dedicated service until the end of my current term on November 8, 2022.
Dr. Ernesto B. “Ernie” López
Senator, District 6