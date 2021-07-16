Sen Lopez Not Seeking 4th Term in DE Senate

State Senator Ernie Lopez has announced that he will not seek another term in the Delaware Senate.

Senator López Retirement Statement

It is with a great deal of thanks and humility to the people of the 6th District that I wish to announce, I will not be seeking re-election to a fourth term in the Delaware State Senate. It has been a tremendous honor to serve you and your families for the last decade and I look forward to continuing that dedicated service until the end of my current term on November 8, 2022.

Dr. Ernesto B. “Ernie” López

Senator, District 6