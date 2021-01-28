Senate Confirms 2 Nominees To Sussex Bench

The Delaware State Senate has confirmed two judges in Sussex County.

Superior Court Judge Craig Karsnitz becomes Resident Judge. Robert Robinson, Division Head of the Sussex County Office of the Public Defender, is confirmed as Superior Court Judge.

Both were nominated by Governor John Carney.

“Thank you to the Delaware Senate for confirming Judge Karsnitz as Resident Judge of Superior Court for Sussex County and Robert Robinson as a Superior Court Judge for Sussex County,” Carney said. “Both Judge Karsnitz and Rob have the knowledge, experience and commitment to legal service to serve Delaware well in these positions.”