Senate Environment and Public Works Holds Hearing on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Proposed 2025 Budget

The Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee held a hearing this week on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2025. The president’s budget request includes $1.9 billion for the Fish and Wildlife Service. That’s a ten percent increase in funding over fiscal year 2024 enacted levels. Senator Tom Carper says this increase — coupled with the investments Congress has made through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act — would provide the Service with the support it needs to carry out its many missions…

He adds that all of these initiatives protect our planet while helping to drive the economy.