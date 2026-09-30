Senator Carozza: State Aid Secured for Ocean City Beach Cleanup Following Nor’easter

Maryland Senator Mary Beth Carozza says state assistance is underway to help Ocean City remove beach debris left by the nor’easter. Senator Carozza contacted state officials Monday to request help with cleanup and repairs. She says the state modified its beach maintenance contract to provide additional assistance. The senator also welcomed a $25.7 million Army Corps of Engineers contract to replenish Ocean City’s beach. She says she will continue to follow up with Ocean City, state, and federal officials to ensure Maryland’s Coast continues to be the beautiful and fine beach that residents and visitors alike have all enjoyed over the years.