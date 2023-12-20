Senator Carper Announces Service Academy Nominations

Today, U.S. Senator Tom Carper, who is a retired Navy Captain and the last Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Senate, announced the names of his service academy nominees for the Class of 2028, bringing these Delawareans one step closer to joining the ranks of America’s military officers. Senator Carper says he is proud to nominate this excellent group of Delaware students to our nation’s service academies. He adds that service academies have the important responsibility of developing the next generation of leaders who display integrity, intelligence, and dedication in all they do.

Senator Carper: “…I wish these young Delawareans the best of luck as they begin their training in service of others.”

Senator Carper’s nominations to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs:

Jay Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School

Brett Cressman of Newark, Delaware Military Academy

Cole Fenice of Wilmington, Archmere Academy

Timothy Hammack of Magnolia, Delaware Technical Community College

Olivia Lewandowski of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School

Talia McCann of Newark, University of Delaware

Augustine Musika of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School

Spenser Neidig of Hockessin, Tatnall School

Valerie Robles of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy

Patrick Sharkey of Milford, Milford Senior High School

Senator Carper’s nominations to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis:

Jay Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School

Martin Cosgrove of Seaford, Sussex Academy of Arts and Sciences

Brett Cressman of Newark, Delaware Military Academy

Reid Erickson of Newark, Mount Pleasant High School

Cole Fenice of Wilmington, Archmere Academy

Brianna Hammond of Felton, Delaware Technical Community College

Edward Houck of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School

Augustine Musika of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School

Dylan Simons of Seaford, Worcester Preparatory School

Jacob Walsh of Dover, First State Military Academy

Senator Carper’s nominations to the United States Military Academy in West Point:

Brian Alleyne of Newark, Salesianum School

Nicolas Chavez Del Prado of Wilmington, Saint Mark’s High School

Evan Cillo of Newark, Delaware Military Academy

Brett Cressman of Newark, Delaware Military Academy

Chad Dohl of Newark, Saint Mark’s High School

Cole Fenice of Wilmington, Archmere Academy

Patrick Rowe of Bear, Salesianum School

Patrick Sharkey of Milford, Milford Senior High School

Suyash Singh of Bear, Caravel Academy

Zakary Ward of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy

Senator Carper’s nominations to the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point: