Senator Carper Announces Service Academy Nominations
Today, U.S. Senator Tom Carper, who is a retired Navy Captain and the last Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Senate, announced the names of his service academy nominees for the Class of 2028, bringing these Delawareans one step closer to joining the ranks of America’s military officers. Senator Carper says he is proud to nominate this excellent group of Delaware students to our nation’s service academies. He adds that service academies have the important responsibility of developing the next generation of leaders who display integrity, intelligence, and dedication in all they do.
Senator Carper: “…I wish these young Delawareans the best of luck as they begin their training in service of others.”
Senator Carper’s nominations to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs:
- Jay Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School
- Brett Cressman of Newark, Delaware Military Academy
- Cole Fenice of Wilmington, Archmere Academy
- Timothy Hammack of Magnolia, Delaware Technical Community College
- Olivia Lewandowski of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School
- Talia McCann of Newark, University of Delaware
- Augustine Musika of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School
- Spenser Neidig of Hockessin, Tatnall School
- Valerie Robles of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy
- Patrick Sharkey of Milford, Milford Senior High School
Senator Carper’s nominations to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis:
- Jay Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School
- Martin Cosgrove of Seaford, Sussex Academy of Arts and Sciences
- Brett Cressman of Newark, Delaware Military Academy
- Reid Erickson of Newark, Mount Pleasant High School
- Cole Fenice of Wilmington, Archmere Academy
- Brianna Hammond of Felton, Delaware Technical Community College
- Edward Houck of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School
- Augustine Musika of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School
- Dylan Simons of Seaford, Worcester Preparatory School
- Jacob Walsh of Dover, First State Military Academy
Senator Carper’s nominations to the United States Military Academy in West Point:
- Brian Alleyne of Newark, Salesianum School
- Nicolas Chavez Del Prado of Wilmington, Saint Mark’s High School
- Evan Cillo of Newark, Delaware Military Academy
- Brett Cressman of Newark, Delaware Military Academy
- Chad Dohl of Newark, Saint Mark’s High School
- Cole Fenice of Wilmington, Archmere Academy
- Patrick Rowe of Bear, Salesianum School
- Patrick Sharkey of Milford, Milford Senior High School
- Suyash Singh of Bear, Caravel Academy
- Zakary Ward of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy
Senator Carper’s nominations to the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point:
- Jay Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School
- Evan Cillo of Newark, Delaware Military Academy
- Martin Cosgrove of Seaford, Sussex Academy of Arts and Sciences
- Patrick Craig of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School
- Brianna Hammond of Felton, Delaware Technical Community College
- Augustine Musika of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School
- Nicholas Parsons of Rehoboth Beach, Sussex Academy
- Alexandra Pullella of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy
- Jacob Walsh of Dover, First State Military Academy