Senator Carper Applauds $7 Billion for Clean Solar Energy Projects in Low-Income Communities Nationwide

The Biden Administration this week announced that $7 billion will be awarded to selectees nationwide to increase access to clean, solar energy in low-income and disadvantaged communities through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Solar for All program. According to the Office of Senator Carper, communities in all 50 states, including Delaware, will benefit from this funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Senator Carper, who is the Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, helped author the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund in the Inflation Reduction Act in his role as Chairman of the EPW Committee. Senator Carper says every American should experience the benefits of our clean energy future, no matter their zip code or income–adding that he applauds the Biden Administration for deploying clean energy to over 900,000 households and lowering energy costs, all while creating good-paying jobs.