Senator Carper Applauds Final EPA Drinking Water Standard for PFAS Chemicals

Senator Tom Carper applauds the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final national standard for (PFAS) in drinking water. EPA anticipates that if fully implemented, the rule would prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious PFAS-attributable illnesses. Senator Carper says that the EPA has taken a historic step to protect public health with this standard-adding that for years, toxic forever chemicals have polluted our drinking water and threatened the health of Americans. Carper says he looks forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration to ensure every American has access to clean, safe and reliable drinking water and water services.