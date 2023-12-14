Senator Carper Calls on Colleague to Release Holds on Confirming Military Nominations
Senator Tom Carper this week delivered a speech on the Senate Floor to protect military families and ensure U.S. national security.
Senator Carper talked about the need to confirm outstanding military promotions and called on Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama to lift his hold on the remaining 11 officers in high level positions. Earlier this month, Senator Tuberville announced the release of his holds on all military nominees under four stars.