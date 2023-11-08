Senator Carper Fights to Increase Resources for Youth Mental Health Care and Hold Pharmacy Benefit Managers Accountable

Today, U.S. Senator Tom Carper, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, participated in the committee’s markup of the Better Mental Health Care, Lower-Cost Drugs, and Extenders Act. One of the provisions led by Senator Carper in the Committee’s bill protects seniors from excessive cost sharing for certain medications…

Two of the provisions in the final markup originated from the Senate Finance Committee's Working Group on Youth Mental Health, co-led by Senator Carper and Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. The Working Group released a discussion draft of critical youth mental health care policies in June 2022, and the legislation that passed out of committee today will better implement lasting solutions for mental health care for children on Medicare and CHIP.

This bill contains key priorities from Senator Carper and the Senate Finance Committee including aspects that address mental health, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), and Medicare and Medicaid extenders for expiring provisions. Senator Carper led three provisions in this bipartisan legislation, which passed out of committee by a vote of 26–0.

Included in the bill are:

A requirement for the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide comprehensive guidance to states on how to support mental health services and substance use disorder care for children and youth; and A second requirement for HHS to regularly conduct an analysis of Medicaid health care data related to mental health services, and publish that data biennially.

The third provision led by Senator Carper in the Committee’s bill protects seniors from excessive cost sharing for certain medications. This provision was developed from the Share the Savings with Seniors Act that Senator Carper introduced in July 2023 with Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). It requires that the total rebate that PBMs receive from manufacturers to be passed on to patients to lower their cost of chronic condition medications at the counter. By holding PBMs accountable for their prescription pricing practices, seniors across the country will see lower costs for their life-saving medications.

