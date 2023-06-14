Senator Carper Highlights Critical Tax Code Provisions to Support Working Families

At today’s Senate Finance Committee hearing “Anti-Poverty and Family Support Provisions in the Tax Code,” U.S. Senator Tom Carper noted the importance of better targeting the Child Tax Credit to reach those who need it most. Carper says the Child Tax Credit as it currently exists does not reflect that principle…



Also, during the hearing, Carper addressed the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and says it’s still tough to encourage people to enter the workforce following the pandemic. Fortunately, he says the earned income tax credit is a proven bipartisan tool to tackle this challenge and bring people back into the workforce.