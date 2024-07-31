Senator Carper Highlights Economic and Housing Opportunities that Local Tax Incentives Can Provide to Communities in Need

At this week’s Senate Finance Committee hearing “Tax Tools for Local Economic Development,” Senator Tom Carper discussed how tax incentives for local and state governments can generate economic opportunity for people living in low-income communities. During the hearing, Senator Carper emphasized the resilience and achievements of Delaware’s communities thanks to these tax incentives, and how major legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law can continue to help communities rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and thrive.

Senator Carper highlighted how federal incentives and tax credits have helped revitalize communities throughout Delaware and converted shuttered buildings into economic hubs.