Senator Carper Highlights Progress on Climate, Work Ahead in EPA Budget Hearing

U.S. Senator Tom Carper, who is the Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, led a hearing this week on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2025. President Biden’s $11 billion budget request for the EPA represents a 20 percent increase over the amount Congress approved for fiscal year 2024. The purpose of the budget request is to provide the EPA with the resources it needs to do its job. Senator Carper in his opening statements at the hearing talked about the significant increase…

Carper emphasized the importance of caring about the future of the planet and an EPA that has resources that it needs to combat climate change.

During the hearing, Carper said that in 2023 alone, the United States experienced 28 climate disasters, and compared that number with 2013…

Carper says fortunately President Biden’s $11 billion budget request for the EPA will enable the agency to continue its work to address the climate crisis and reduce greenhouse gas emissions all while protecting public health and supporting economic growth.