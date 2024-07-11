Senator Carper Holds Hearing on Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Recovery Efforts, Path Ahead

U.S. Senator Tom Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, led a hearing on the state and federal response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. Yesterday’s hearing examined the unified response to the collapse of the bridge and the effort to reopen the Port of Baltimore, as well as next steps in the bridge rebuilding process. Senator Carper talked about a problem that needs to be addressed with bridges nationwide…

The hearing was held to discuss lessons learned from the tragedy as well as the response and the path that lies ahead in terms of rebuilding the bridge and preventing similar tragedies from happening again.

Much of the work that remains to be done following the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge will now focus on rebuilding the bridge, as Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee–Senator Tom Carper talked about at a hearing he led yesterday…

Senator Carper says rebuilding the bridge is also expected to be a large financial undertaking. He adds that President Biden has committed the resource of the federal government to help Maryland rebuild.

The Senator also provided this update…