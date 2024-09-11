Senator Carper Honored with “Climate Changemaker” Award

Senator Tom Carper is set to retire in January 2025, and this week, the Climate Action Campaign (CAC) announced he has been honored with its third annual “Climate Changemaker” award. Throughout his tenure in Congress, Senator Carper has remained a dedicated advocate for climate action. As Senator Carper prepares for his retirement, his departure will mark the end of his long-standing role as one of the Senate’s key voices on environmental protection and climate change policy. As a long-serving member and Chair of the Environment and Public Works Committee, Senator Carper has been instrumental in crafting policies—often through bipartisan collaboration—that safeguard communities from pollution and protect the environment.