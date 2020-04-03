Senator Carper joins colleagues pressuring Treasury Dept. to reverse Social Security tax filing stimulus decision

Social Security recipients will automatically receive direct cash assistance in the coronavirus stimulus package without having to file tax returns.

The reversal comes after Delaware’s Senior U.S. Senator Tom Carper joined 40 of his colleagues demanding the decision be reversed following guidance that the IRS issued.

Earlier this week, the Treasury Department stated that Social Security recipients would need to file tax returns in order to receive the direct cash payments as part of the stimulus package.

“Delaware seniors and our neighbors living with disabilities are particularly vulnerable during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Carper. “The last thing they should have to worry about is if they will receive much-needed direct cash assistance to help them put food on the table and pay their bills and rent.

Senator Carper emphasized how language in the stimulus package made it clear that those who receive Social Security would not have to file taxes to be issued the direct cash payments.

“It’s precisely why Congress made clear in the CARES Act that our nation’s Social Security beneficiaries need not take any additional action in order to receive their money. But, earlier this week and contrary to the bill, the IRS issued guidance that suggested they did in fact need to take additional steps in order to receive their money, causing confusion and anxiety for these vulnerable communities,” Senator Carper said. “It’s why I joined Senators Hassan and Brown to urge the Administration to abandon those requirements for our seniors and Americans living with disabilities. Today, like so many Delawareans and Americans, I am relieved to see the Trump Administration reverse course.”

That decision directly contradicted Congressional intent in the bill which made it clear that the Treasury Department had the authority to send automatic direct cash assistance to Social Security beneficiaries regardless of whether they file taxes.

Following the outcry from congressional lawmakers, the Treasury Department reversed its decision.

Delawareans with questions about cash payments for individuals and families can find answers here.