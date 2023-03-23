Senator Carper Joins Health Experts in Urging the Biden Administration to Set Strong Pollution Protections

Senator Tom Carper joined public health leaders from across the country this week in urging the Biden administration to move forward on strong clean air regulations that protect Americans’ health and the environment. Carper, who is the Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, spoke at a news conference yesterday concerning the issue…

More than 100 health experts from 56 different organizations are advocating for the cleanup of dangerous soot, mercury, carbon and smog pollution from power plants and other sources.

This news conference coincides with National Public Health Advocacy Week, during which dozens of groups including doctors, nurses and advocates from all corners of the country travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with policymakers.