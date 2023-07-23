Senator Carper Joins State, Local, and Federal Officials to Discuss Hurricane Preparedness

The 6-month Atlantic Hurricane Season began June 1st and runs through November 30th, with the peak months of the season coming up in August and September. Officials at the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center this weekend stressed the importance of preparation for hurricanes as well as other types of severe storms and natural disasters. Joe Thomas, who is the director of the facility, was one of the speakers at the event and talked about recent severe weather events that have occurred in Sussex County…



He mentioned the fatal tornado that occurred on April 1st in the northwestern part of Sussex County. Also, last Sunday, that same community had flooding from excessive rainfall. Find out if you’re in a flood zone by going to de.gov/floodrisk. If you are, you might be asked to evacuate in advance of a severe weather event. Know what the evacuation plan will be by checking the DelDOT State Evacuation Routes.

Some of the tips for residents and businesses include:

· Know your flood risk. Are you in a flood zone? Find out at de.gov/floodrisk. If you are, you might be asked to evacuate in advance of a severe weather event. Know what the evacuation plan will be by checking the DelDOT State Evacuation Routes.

· FEMA’s Ready Campaign recently published a low and no-cost preparedness webpage with tips to help preparedness for a variety of disasters and emergencies.

· Know how you will receive emergency alerts. Delaware’s primary system for public warnings and emergency alerts, DENS allows local 911 centers or emergency managers to send messages directly to residents affected by an event — but only if you’re registered. Visit PrepareDE.org for more information.

· The FEMA App allows you to receive real-time weather alerts, locate emergency shelters in your area, prepare for common hazards, and more.

· Building your emergency supply kit over time, starting with items you may already have in your home — like a flashlight, extra batteries, copies of important documents, water and non-perishable food.

· Take family members with access and functional needs into account. For people with disabilities and their families, it is important to consider individual circumstances and needs to effectively prepare for emergencies and disasters. Ready.gov/disability has additional resources to help in these planning considerations.

· Storing important documents and items like passports, birth certificates, maps and electronics in a flood-safe place, like a high shelf or upper floor in resealable water-tight plastic bags to help waterproof them.

· Your pets are an important member of your family, so they need to be included in your family’s emergency plan. Ready.gov/Pets has additional considerations for how to prepare your family pets. The DHSS Office of Animal Welfare and Delaware Animal Response Program has resources for animals and emergencies.

· If you have insurance, now is the time to review your policies. Not all policies are the same, so review them to understand what coverage you have. Homeowners insurance does not typically cover flooding, so you may need to purchase flood insurance.

· FEMA’s Ready Business Hurricane Toolkit helps business owners take action to protect employees, protect customers, and help ensure business continuity as well.

· Visit Ready.gov/hurricane for specific additional tips to prepare for hurricane systems.

