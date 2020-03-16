Senator Carper staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Delaware’s Senior U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-DE)

A member of Senator Carper’s Delaware-based staff has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The individual is self-quarantining and is not severely ill, according to Senator Carper’s office. The person has not traveled to Washington, D.C. recently and has had no contact with Senator Carper or other members of Congress since exhibiting symptoms.

“On the advice of Delaware public health experts at the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS), other members of Senator Carper’s staff who came in contact with the individual while the individual was exhibiting symptoms will be self-isolating at home for the next 14 days and monitoring their symptoms closely,” an official with Senator Carper’s office stated. “If any of those staff members start showing symptoms of COVID-19, they will be tested as well.”

In response to the spread of coronavirus and following the advice of our nation’s public health experts and medical professionals, Senator Carper’s staff – both in Washington, D.C. and Delaware – will be working remotely starting on Monday, March 16th. As a result, those offices will also be closed to the public.

Even though Senator Carper’s staff will be tele-working, staff members are ready and available to serve the needs of Delawareans. Adjusting operations in the short-term in order to ensure our staff and others stay healthy will not affect the service that people expect when they contact Senator Carper’s offices.

If you or someone you know needs assistance during this time, please contact any one of our offices by phone or by email, and we will get back to you promptly.

Delawareans should visit www.CDC.gov or www.de.gov/coronavirus to learn more about the virus and how they can protect themselves and their families.

Following simple everyday measures to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, such as staying home when sick and washing your hands with soap and water, can help to keep our communities healthy.

Delawareans at heightened risk for serious illness from COVID-19 include elderly people and individuals living with chronic or underlying medical conditions.

If you are at higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19, visit CDC’s page here for additional guidance. If you have questions, please contact Delaware’s COVID-19 information line at 1-866-408-1899 or 7-1-1 for individuals with a hearing impairment.