Senator Chris Coons Chairs Judiciary IP Subcommittee Hearing on Protecting Families and Shoppers From Counterfeit Goods Sold Online

A hearing entitled “Back to School with the SHOP SAFE Act: Protecting Our Families from Unsafe Online Counterfeits,” explored legislation that would combat counterfeit goods sold on e-commerce platforms and protect shoppers and consumers. U.S. Senator and Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property Chris Coons chaired the hearing yesterday to highlight the rise of harmful counterfeit items sold online. He says the tools counterfeiters are using are becoming far more sophisticated…

He adds that online counterfeiting efforts are so successful that two-thirds of American consumers surveyed had unknowingly bought a fake product online last year, according to one report. Senator Coons also mentioned the Customs and Border Patrol warnings of how fake goods can also pose real dangers as well—putting the health and safety of all Americans at risk.