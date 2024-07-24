Senator Coons, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Reverse Supreme Court’s Decision Extending Time Limit to Challenge Federal Regulations

U.S. Senator Chris Coons introduced a bill to reverse the Supreme Court’s recent decision that significantly extends the length of time plaintiffs have to challenge federal regulations. The Agency Stability Restoration Act would reverse the court’s decision in Corner Post, Inc. v. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, issued earlier this month. Senator Coons refers to what he calls the flawed decision by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority in Corner Post–saying that the court’s ruling will make it more difficult for federal agencies to keep our water and air clean, ensure that corporations play by the rules, and protect Americans from dangerous products. He encourages his colleagues to heed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s call in her dissenting opinion to reverse this decision and restore the regulatory stability that small businesses owners, consumers, and all Americans need to thrive.

Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) cosponsored the legislation.