Senator Coons & Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan, Bicameral Bill to Strengthen U.S. Role in Mapping Global Critical Mineral Resources

Delaware Senator Chris Coons along with Senators John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Todd Young, (R-IN) and John Cornyn (R-TX) have introduced the Finding Opportunities for Resource Exploration Act – the Finding ORE act – to strengthen U.S. mineral security and reduce strategic vulnerabilities. A companion bill will be introduces in the U.S. House. This measure will help to achieve mineral security – and lessen our dependence on China.

Additional information from Senator Coons:

Critical minerals are essential to producing technologies for the defense, semiconductor, automotive, and energy sectors—industries that will determine America’s economic future and global influence. Although we have an abundance of domestic mineral resources, demand already outstrips this supply. We must work with allies and partners to achieve mineral security. Additionally, the U.S. is heavily dependent on China for production and processing of many key critical minerals. This bill would leverage the strengths of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) in geological mapping of critical mineral reserves while giving U.S. firms a leg up in responsibly developing global mineral resources around the world.

“From the technology that powers the cell phones in our pockets to the systems that keep us safe, Americans depend on critical minerals for our economic strength and national security,” said Senator Coons. “The Finding ORE Act makes sure that our nation will have access to the essential materials we need to keep innovating, growing our economy, and deterring our enemies. I’m grateful for the bipartisan and industry support this bill has received and look forward to pushing for its enactment.”

“Many countries are unmapped or reliant on outdated geological surveys. Our bill would create opportunities for collaboration between the United States and these countries to update geological mapping with the goal of locating critical mineral deposits. These partnerships would be mutually beneficial and provide the United States access to more critical minerals, reducing our dependence on China,” said Senator Todd Young.

“We can’t solve climate change or strengthen national security without harnessing the power of critical minerals,” said Senator Hickenlooper. “Better and more accurate maps will help us and our allies safely and ethically explore untapped critical mineral deposits.”

“Access to a reliable supply chain of critical minerals is essential to meet our nation’s defense, manufacturing, and energy needs,” said Senator Cornyn. “By shoring up alliances with trusted allies and promoting geological mapping of critical mineral reserves, this legislation would ensure America has the resources needed to keep up with global demand and bolster both our mineral security and national security in the years ahead.”

“Critical minerals and rare earth elements are the building blocks of our modern economy and our national security,” said Representative Wittman. “This bill ensures that the United States can work hand-in-hand with like-minded nations to identify and responsibly develop these essential resources, while strengthening supply chain resilience and promoting American leadership in mineral exploration. Through this bill, we are reinforcing our alliances, building technical capacity, and supporting global standards in responsible mineral development. I’m proud to introduce the Finding ORE Act as a forward-looking solution to this pressing global challenge.”

“America’s dependence on adversarial nations for critical minerals poses a significant threat to our national security and our clean energy future,” said Representative Castor. “The Finding ORE Act leverages our expertise in geologic mapping to promote the sustainable development of critical mineral supply chains through international partnerships. This legislation will make our nation safer and stronger while supporting our strategic alliances. I’m grateful to my bipartisan colleagues for working together to enhance U.S. leadership in the clean energy transition.”

“The United States has too often watched from the sidelines as our adversaries explored, invested in, and secured the world’s most promising mineral deposits,” said Abigail Hunter, Executive Director of SAFE’s Center for Critical Minerals Strategy. “This bill changes that. It positions the United States—our geological experts and industry—to help identify and potentially develop the next generation of great deposits. It ensures we show up in resource-rich nations, rather than leaving them to deepen their ties with China.”

“The American Critical Minerals Association welcomes the bipartisan, bicameral introduction of the Finding ORE Act by Senators Coons, Young, Hickenlooper, and Cornyn and Representatives Wittman and Castor,” said Sarah Venuto, Executive Director of ACMA. “Expanding our knowledge base of global minerals resources and growing partnerships with our allies will ensure the United States is a leading force in resourcing critical minerals in a responsible way. ACMA looks forward to working with Senator Coons and his colleagues to advance the Finding ORE Act.”

“Colorado School of Mines commends Senators Coons, Young, Hickenlooper, and Cornyn and Reps. Wittman and Castor for their bipartisan efforts to leverage U.S. expertise in mineral mapping to support safe, secure, and responsible mineral supply chains,” said Dr. John Bradford, Vice President for Global Initiatives at Colorado School of Mines. “When called upon to contribute, institutions with strong partnerships with USGS, like Colorado School of Mines, seek to support America’s government and industry partners to advance the technology, knowledge, and workforce required to responsibly identify, assess, and produce mineral resources in the U.S. and around the world.”

“BPC Action applauds the bipartisan introduction of the Finding ORE Act. The bill will strengthen U.S. supply chain security by enhancing coordination with allies on critical mineral development, helping secure new critical minerals sources free from adversary control,” said Michele Stockwell, president of Bipartisan Policy Center Action (BPC Action).

“Terra AI celebrates this forward-thinking, bi-partisan critical minerals exploration legislation introduced by Senators Coons, Young, Hickenlooper, and Cornyn and Reps. Wittman and Castor,” said John Mern, CEO of Terra AI. “The Finding ORE Act would empower America’s agencies and private firms to explore and claim the next major deposits of critical minerals which will supply our industries for decades to come; supporting manufacturing, aerospace, energy, and artificial intelligence. We support this act’s unique approach to winning the critical minerals race by leveraging America and Her Allies’ relative advantages — strong diplomatic relations, world-leading technology, and entrepreneurial spirit. This act is the essential early stage first step to establishing US global mineral dominance and winning this generational opportunity. As a mineral exploration AI company, we see huge value in collaboration between the private sector and our nation’s diplomatic, geologic and financial agencies abroad. It is a winning playbook, and we look forward to seeing more legislation in this area.”

The Finding ORE Act would authorize the Director of USGS to enter into memoranda of understanding (MOU) with foreign partner countries related to mapping of critical minerals. The bill identifies four objectives for these MOU:

Committing USGS to assist the partner country with a range of critical mineral mapping activities

Committing the partner country to offer a right of first refusal to private companies based in the United States or an allied country in the further development of mapped critical minerals

Facilitating investment in the development of critical minerals in the partner country, including by leveraging financing from the U.S. Development Finance Corporation and Export-Import Bank

Ensuring that mapping data created through partnership with USGS is not disclosed to governmental or private entities in non-allied countries

The bill requires USGS to collaborate with both the State Department and the private sector in identifying which countries to prioritize for negotiation of an MOU and would involve the State Department in the negotiation and implementation process.

A one-pager on the bill is available here.

The full text of the bill is available here.