Senator Coons, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Restore Wetlands and Migratory Bird Habitats

In an effort to continue to protect critical habitats, U.S. Senator Chris Coons has joined 12 of his Senate colleagues in introducing bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) through 2028. The legislation would also increase authorized annual funding for the program to $ 65 million. The North American Wetlands Conservation Act was originally enacted in 1989 to provide federal grants – matched by funding from state and local governments, private industry, and nonprofits – to projects that conserve North America’s wetlands, waterfowl, and wildlife. Senator Coons says that thirty million acres, including some of Delaware’s most precious places, have been protected for migratory birds, endangered species, and other wildlife.

“The North American Wetlands Conservation Act has protected some of our continent’s most critical habitats for nearly 35 years,” said Senator Coons. “Thirty million acres, including some of Delaware’s most precious places, have been protected for migratory birds, endangered species, and other wildlife. Conservation is a bipartisan issue, and I’m proud to work with my colleagues, and advocates like Ducks Unlimited, to provide funding for these efforts as a member of the Appropriations Committee.”

“We owe it to our kids and grandkids to ensure they can inherit the full breadth of American wildlife and the wetlands that sustain them,” said Senator Heinrich. “I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to bolster our nation’s most successful wetlands restoration program. By reauthorizing the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, this legislation will improve access to clean drinking water, invest in our thriving multibillion-dollar outdoor recreation economy, and conserve New Mexico’s wildlife and the habitats they depend on for future generations.”

“Louisiana’s wetlands are a big part of our state’s outdoor sportsman culture and geographical beauty,” said Senator Kennedy. “The North American Wetlands Conservation Act is an important step to preserve our wildlife and protect our environment’s natural defense system.”

Wetlands secure freshwater supplies, recharge aquifers, and mitigate soil erosion and flooding. They also provide habitat for waterfowl, migratory birds, fish, and other wildlife, which support outdoor recreation activities such as hunting, fishing, and photography and several billion dollars of economic activity. Funding for NAWCA has been critical to acquiring, restoring, and enhancing wetlands in all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. More than 3,300 NAWCA projects have conserved and restored more than 32 million acres across North America.

The North American Wetlands Conservation Act has delivered a great return on investment, generating, on average, an additional $2 for every federal dollar. Over the program’s history, grants totaling more than $2.1 billion have spurred $4.3 billion for NAWCA projects through matching funds. North American Wetlands Conservation Act funds support an average of 7,500 jobs each year and more than $5 billion in annual economic activity.

In addition to Senator Coons, the legislation was cosponsored by U.S. Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

The North American Wetlands Conservation Act is endorsed by Delta Waterfowl, Boone and Crockett, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Audubon, the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, Outdoor Industry Association, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and Restore America’s Estuaries.

“The North American Wetlands Conservation Act is a foundational pillar of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation,” said Adam Putnam, CEO, Ducks Unlimited. “The voluntary, incentive-based approach has conserved millions of acres of habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife while helping improve water quality and quantity and making our communities more resilient. We thank Senators Heinrich and Kennedy for supporting North America’s most successful wetlands conservation program, and we urge their colleagues to support it.”

“The North American Wetlands Conservation Act is one of the most cost-effective conservation investments we can make,” said Jeff Crane, President and CEO, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation (CSF). “Often matched at a rate of 3:1, this important program is a great example of how federal investments into conservation can be leveraged with private contributions to secure a significant return on investment to bolster on-the-ground conservation. CSF thanks past Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus (CSC) Co-Chair Senator Heinrich and CSC Member Senator Kennedy for introducing this legislation, and for their commitment to conservation.”

“Wetlands shield against floods, help clean our drinking water and provide habitat for diverse plant and animal life,” said Tom Cors, Senior Legislative Director, The Nature Conservancy. “Reauthorizing the North American Wetlands Conservation Act is an opportunity for Congress to continue America’s conservation legacy while sparking job creation and outdoor recreation opportunities. We applaud Senators Heinrich and Kennedy for championing our nation’s wetlands and the lives they sustain.”

“North America’s wetlands demonstrate what is possible for people, wildlife, and clean water when we make strategic, concerted investments in conserving and restoring vital habitat,” said Andrew Wilkins, Land Conservation Policy Director, National Wildlife Federation. “This reauthorization bill will help keep our commitment to wetlands conservation strong and ensure that the people and wildlife whose work, water, and way of life can endure for future generations. Congress should ensure the North American Wetlands Conservation Act remains one of America’s most successful conservation programs since it first passed in 1989.”

“The New Mexico Wildlife Federation applauds Senator Heinrich for leading the effort to reauthorize the North American Wetlands Conservation Act,” said Jesse Deubel, Executive Director, New Mexico Wildlife Federation. “North American Wetlands Conservation Act investments have been instrumental in protecting, restoring, and improving critical wildlife habitat for countless species of wildlife across New Mexico. In addition to the immense benefits this has provided for plant, fish, and non-game animal species in our state, waterfowl populations have experienced tremendous success. Waterfowl hunters contribute tens of millions of dollars annually to our state’s economy with much of that directly benefiting rural communities. The increase in funding included in this reauthorization bill is a sound investment for the future of wildlife, all the people who love wildlife, and all the communities who depend on robust populations of wildlife to support their local economies.”

