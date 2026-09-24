Senator Coons Joins Bipartisan Effort to Increase AI Transparency

Delaware U.S. Senator Chris Coons and three other senators have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing transparency around artificial intelligence systems. The AI Systems Transparency Act would require AI companies to disclose what data their models collect, safeguards for children and adults, and measures designed to prevent systems from being misused or operating dangerously. The bill would give the Federal Trade Commission authority to enforce the transparency requirements. It would apply to both closed and open-source AI models and require companies to update disclosures when they release new models or make substantial changes to existing ones. The legislation is sponsored by Coons, Republican Senator Katie Britt of Alabama, Democrat Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Republican James Lankford of Oklahoma.