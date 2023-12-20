Senator Coons Joins Colleagues in Bipartisan Push to Lower Prescription Drug Costs

A letter urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury calls for lower out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs by enforcing a rule limiting the use of harmful “copay accumulators.” Joining in the letter are U.S. Senator Chris Coons along with Senators Tim Kaine of Virginia and Roger Marshall of Kansas as well as a bipartisan group of their colleagues. Copay accumulators prevent copay assistance from counting toward a patient’s deductible or out-of-pocket maximum, which makes it harder for patients to afford their medications. Regarding a recent court ruling limiting the use of copay accumulators, the Senators wrote: “This decision is an important step in the right direction for low-income and other eligible patients who rely on manufacturer and nonprofit copay assistance programs to alleviate affordability and access challenges for their medicines.”