Senator Coons to Speak on the Floor and Request Unanimous Consent for Tariff Bill

Senator Chris Coons will speak on the Senate floor this afternoon to request unanimous consent on his bill, the Stopping Tariffs on Allies and Bolstering Legislative Exercise of (STABLE) Trade Policy Act, ahead of the expected implementation of President Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico next week. The bill would institute a requirement of congressional approval before a president could impose new tariffs on U.S. allies and free trade agreement partners. The STABLE Trade Act is co-led by Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia in the Senate.



