Senator Tom Carper Calls Attention to Security Threats in Wake of Hamas Terrorist Attacks

U.S. Senator Tom Carper is calling attention to the emerging, evolving, and persistent security threats to the U.S. in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel last month. Yesterday, at the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) hearing “Threats to the Homeland,” Carper who is a senior member of the Committee, posed questions to senior officials in the Administration. One of the questions had to do with the Nonprofit Security Grant Program established in 2004.

The question to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was, how are they communicating with high-risk communities about this grant program? Secretary Mayorkas answered Senator Carper by saying they have engaged in extensive outreach to communities of all faiths to make sure they are aware of the program and have made the application process easier to make it more accessible.