Senator Tom Carper Tests Positive for Covid-19

Officials in US Senator Tom Carper’s office announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a release from the Senator’s office:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On the morning before his planned travel to Egypt for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Senator Carper will no longer attend COP27, and will instead isolate and quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines. The Senator is thankful to be fully vaccinated and double boosted and looks forward to getting back to work as soon as it is safe for him to do so.