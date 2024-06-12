Senators Chris Coons and Todd Young Introduce Bipartisan Youth Lead Act to Support Established Youth Service Organizations

U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Todd Young of Indiana have introduced the Youth Lead Act to bolster investments in youth agriculture and service organizations, including the Girl Scouts of the United States of America, the Boy Scouts of America, the National 4-H Council, and the National FFA Organization. Senator Coons says organizations like Scouting America, the FFA, and 4-H provide critical opportunities for young Delawareans to find mentors, learn life skills, and develop leadership techniques. Senator Young adds that the bipartisan bill will help ensure young leaders across the country can continue to participate in the educational opportunities and hands-on experiences provided by agricultural youth programs. The bill strengthens the crucial role of the youth organizations in developing the next generation of leaders in rural communities by providing $5 million in funding to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for grants to service in rural areas and small towns. As a result, more children across the country have access to the important programs offered by each organization. The funding from this grant program will help these organizations provide more opportunities for all children, enhance career development, and teach leadership skills.