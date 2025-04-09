Senators Coons, Blackburn, Members of Congress, and Industry Leaders Celebrate Reintroduction of NO FAKES Act

A news conference was held today to reintroduce the Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe (NO FAKES) Act. U.S. Senator Chris Coons along with Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee introduced the NO FAKES Act last year as a means to protect the voices and visual likenesses of creators and individuals from the proliferation of digital replicas created witho ut their consent. Senator Coons expressed gratitude for the support the bill received… https://www.wgmd.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/04-09-25-Coons-1.mp3 He started by thanking Senator Blackburn as well as Senators Tillis and Klobuchar–the original cosponsors in the Senate. Senator Coons acknowledged that the collaboration of House members of both parties is helping this bill move forward.

At around 12:30 p.m. today, U.S. Senators Chris Coons (of Delaware) and Marsha Blackburn (Republican from Tennessee) held a news conference to celebrate the reintroduction of the NO FAKES Act, aimed at protecting individuals’ voices and visual likenesses from unauthorized digital replicas. Senator Coons says that as an example of the legislative process working for all Americans, he suggests this bill–and adds the following…

‘

The event featured support from House co-sponsors, recording artist Randy Travis, actor and SAG President Fran Drescher, and representatives from the Recording Industry Association of America, Motion Picture Association, YouTube, and the Recording Academy.