Senators Coons, Cornyn Host Law Enforcement Caucus Event on Recruitment and Retention

U.S. Senators Chris Coons and John Cornyn of Texas hosted a Senate Law Enforcement Caucus discussion today. The discussion focused on state and local law enforcement hiring and staffing challenges. Senator Coons talked about the issues surrounding recruitment…

The panel, “Recruitment and Retention Issues Facing State and Local Departments,” featured on-the-ground perspectives from Delaware law enforcement officers and highlighted Senator Coons’ bipartisan Recruit and Retain Act, which is expected to pass out of Congress and head to President Biden’s desk this week.