Senators Coons, Cramer Introduce Bill to Expand Access to Rental Assistance Program for Affordable Housing

U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Republican Kevin Cramer of North Dakota introduced their Choice in Affordable Housing Act today to improve the federal government’s largest rental assistance program. The bipartisan bill would make it easier to access Housing Choice Vouchers (HCVs)—often referred to as Section 8 vouchers—and attract and retain landlords to participate in the program. As a result, eligible low-income families would have greater housing options a nd improved access to high-opportunity neighborhoods. Senator Coons says families in the First State and across the nation need better options when they are looking for a home, and landlords need support to be able to bring their properties into the Section 8 market. Senator Coons is a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that funds affordable housing programs. Senator Cramer is a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.