Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Drug Offenses

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on drug offenses. Court officials say that because of 65 year old Eric Thomas’s prior convictions – four prior felony drug convictions – he will be required to serve 50% of his sentence before he may be eligible for parole.

In May, Thomas was found guilty by Judge Karen Dean of 1 count of possession of suboxone with the intent to distribute, 1 count of possession of cocaine and 1 count of possession of oxycodone.

Court records show in the spring of 2022, Wicomico County sheriff’s officials began investigating the distribution of controlled dangerous substances in Wicomico County and went into a residence associated with Thomas where they seized oxycodone, cocaine and suboxone strips – as well as cell phones with evidence of CDS distribution.