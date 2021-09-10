Sept. Events Will Likely Result In Traffic Congestion

Now that it’s September, several large events are likely to draw big crowds and will probably lead to traffic delays and congestion.

DelDOT wants to get the word out, and motorists are advised to plan ahead and use caution:

———————————————————————————————————————————–

43rd Annual Nanticoke Indian Festival – Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12

The event will take place at 30045 Eagle Crest Road (Hudson Fields), Milton starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 10.

For additional information, please contact http://www.nanticokeindians.org/

45th Bottle & Cork 10 Miler and 5K at Dewey Beach – Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 7:30 a.m.

Runners will leave Dagsworthy Street beach side, Dewey Beach. The ten-miler race will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 5k race will begin at 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, September 11.

Motorists should slowdown and use caution for runners/walkers on the shoulder.

For further information, please contact http://www.races2run.com/

Pedal Away Prostate Cancer Bike Race – Saturday, September 11, 2021

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 9:30 a.m. at Eden Hill Medical Center, 200 Banning Street in Dover.

Motorists should be aware of cyclists on the roadway through the Amish country of Kent County.

For additional information, please contact: https://www.bikereg.com/pedal-away-prostate-cancer

Annual Amish Country Bike Tour in Dover – Saturday, September 18, 2021 beginning at 7AM

Amish Bike Tour will begin and end at Legislative Mall, 411 Legislative Avenue in Dover. Cyclists can bike 15, 25, 50, 62 and/or 100 miles through low-traffic Amish countryside.

To promote safety there will be staggered starts:

100 mile will start at 7 a.m. through 8 a.m.

50 & 62 mile will start at 8 a.m. through 9 a.m.

16 & 25 mile will start at 9 a.m. through 10:30 a.m.

For additional information visit: https://www.bikede.org/amish-country-bike-tour/

Dewey Beach Triathlon-Saturday, September 18, 2021 starting at 7:30 a.m. until Noon

There will be a lane shift north of Fred Hudson Road on Route 1 northbound, a right lane closure on northbound Route 1 from north of Fred Hudson Road through Dewey Beach, and a left lane closure southbound from Pelicans Pouch to Fred Hudson Road. Motorists should anticipate traffic delays for this event from Dewey Beach to Fred Hudson Road.

Trailblazers and message board signs will be placed to assist motorists.

For additional information, please contact http://www.deweybeachtriathlon.com/

Bethany Beach 5k and 10k on Saturday, September 18, 2021 and Half Marathon on Sunday, September 19, 2021

The 5k and 10k will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 18 at Garfield Parkway and Atlantic Avenue. The half marathon and relay will begin at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, September 19 at Garfield Parkway and Atlantic Avenue, Bethany Beach.

Motorists should slowdown and be aware of runners/walkers in Bethany Beach and on Route 1 northbound/southbound from Bethany Beach.

The half marathon course starts in downtown Bethany Beach and continues north through the Fresh Pond State Park. Once exiting the state park the course makes its way over the Cullen Bridge over the Indian River Inlet to Delaware Seashore State Park and return over the bridge to downtown Bethany Beach and finish at the Bethany Beach Boardwalk.

For further information, please contact www.RaceBethanyBeach.com

Motorists can review DelDOT online https://www.deldot.gov/ and on your cell phone and/or tablet at https://www.deldot.gov/mobile/ for updated travel-related information or tune to WTMC 1380 AM.