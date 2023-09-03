SEPTEMBER: SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

Click here for: Do You Know the Facts? Suicide Warning Signs

Suicide is a significant but often neglected public health issue surrounded by stigma, myths, and taboos. Every case of suicide is a tragedy that severely impacts not only individuals but also families and communities. Each year, more than 700,000 people take their own life, corresponding to one death every 40 seconds. The Suicide Prevention Coalition says that in Delaware someone dies by suicide about every 3 days!

In Wicomico County – Mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members throughout Wicomico County will unite on September 15th to participate in “Wear Yellow Day”. The “Wear Yellow Day” campaign aims to raise awareness about suicide prevention by teaching others how to connect, discuss, and provide resources for those at risk for suicide. Join your friends, coworkers, and surrounding community members on September 15th by wearing yellow, reflecting on the value of life, and learning what you can do to make a difference.

Early detection is the key. The following warning signs are indicators that a person may be in acute danger and may urgently need help:

Expressing the desire to kill or injure themselves.

Looking for information about methods of suicide

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of drugs or alcohol

Acting anxious or agitated, behaving recklessly.

Withdrawing, feeling isolated or extreme mood swings

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Expressing heightened fixation with death or violence

Risk factors are also characteristics that may make it more likely an individual will consider or attempt suicide. If any of the following risk factors are expressed in conjunction with the above warning signs, a person may be at considerable risk of suicide.

Stressful life events such as the death of a loved one, divorce or job loss

Prolonged stress factors such as harassment, bullying, social humiliation, relationship problems, or unemployment

Easy access to lethal methods including firearms or drugs

Prior suicide attempt(s) and/or prolonged history of self-harming behaviors

Barriers to accessing health care treatment

Social isolation and/or alienation

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Local resources include the following:

DELAWARE

24/7 Youth Crisis Support – 800-969-HELP (4357) if under 18

If over 18 – 800-345-6785 (Kent/Sussex) or 800-652-2929 (NCCo)

Crisis Text Line – Text DE to 741741

Delaware Youth Suicide Prevention & Support – https://kids.delaware.gov/prevention-and-behavioral-health-services/suicide-prevention/

Delaware Suicide Prevention Coalition – https://mentalhealthde.com/suicide-prevention/coalition/

—————————————————

MARYLAND