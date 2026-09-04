Septic Company Employee Charged with Illegally Dumping Sewage in Wicomico County

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has filed criminal charges against an Eden man for the illegal discharge of pollutants. On August 14th, Terry Handy, Junior was charged in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County with two counts of illegal discharge of a pollutant and two counts of unlawful disposal of sewage relating to illegal dumping that occurred on a wooded property in Wicomico County.

Officials say Handy was an employee of Price & Son Septic Services, Inc. in Eden. In October of 2025 the Wicomico County Health Department responded to a neighboring property and saw piping leading from the Price & Son sewage pump truck parking pad into the forested area at the rear of the property – extending past the property line.

A site visit four days later by the AG’s Environmental & Natural Resources Crimes Unit located a large area of black sludge-like material with an overwhelming odor consistent with raw sewage. Later at that location, investigators witnessed Handy disconnecting a hose from the rear of one of the Price & Son septic trucks, and then immediately observed a new large area of brown liquid actively flowing over the area of black sludge that had been previously dry a few minutes before. Investigators determined that Handy had just discharged the contents of the septic truck directly onto the adjacent property.