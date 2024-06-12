Series of Attempted Arsons at Several Homes in Salisbury

A series of attempted arsons that happened at five homes in Salisbury early this morning is under investigation. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, just after 3:00 a.m., the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to the attempted arson reports at four homes on Tuscola Avenue and one on Oneida Avenue. Sheriff’s deputies requested the Office of the State Fire Marshal to assist, and investigators discovered destructive devices, commonly called “Molotov cocktails” placed at the front doors of each residence. Investigators were able to obtain video footage from a doorbell camera, showing individuals placing the devices at each of the residence’s front doors. The device failed to function as intended resulting in only minor fire damage. Deputy State Fire Marshals concluded the device failed to function as intended, resulting in only minor fire damage. Authorities are looking for two black males. One wears dark pants and a white shirt with a horse or cow printed on the front, and the other wears dark pants and a Fortnite shirt. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is assisting due to a recent homicide that occurred in the vicinity of these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Eastern Regional Office at 410-713-3780.