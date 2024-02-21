Serious Industrial Accident in Millsboro Under Investigation

Delaware State Police are investigating a serious industrial accident that occurred yesterday in Millsboro. At just before 4:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to WWC III Trucking, located on Pear Tree Road. Prior to troopers arriving, a 55-year-old man had been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. According to police, the victim was using a torch to cut the top off a barrel that previously contained a flammable liquid. The vapors in the barrel ignited causing an explosion that seriously injured him. Delaware State Police detectives continue to investigate the incident.