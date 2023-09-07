Serious Vehicle Crash Involving Dover Police Officer; 59-Year-Old Woman in Critical Condition

A 59-year-old Dover woman is being treated for serious injuries after the Chevrolet Camaro she was driving collided with a fully marked Dover Police vehicle early yesterday morning. The officer radioed to dispatch informing them of the collision on South Little Creek Road. Several officers responded to that area. The woman was trapped inside the Camaro, and the Dover Fire Department came to get her out. Once out of the vehicle, she airlifted to a New Castle County hospital. Meanwhile, the officer, a 4-year veteran, was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released with minor injuries. According to the investigation, the officer was heading westbound on South Little Creek Road approaching Signal Street. At that same time, the 59-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on South Little Creek Road, and was attempting to turn left onto Signal Street, which resulted in the vehicles colliding in an offset head-on manner. Both vehicles were damaged and disabled. The crash remains under investigation.