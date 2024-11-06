Seven Arrested on Assault, Hate Crime Charges

Seven individuals are in custody for an assault and hate crime that happened in Salisbury that happened on October 15th. According to Salisbury Police, a college-aged group of men is accused of using social media to lure a victim to an apartment on University Terrace under false pretenses and subjected him to physical and verbal abuse, reportedly due to his sexual orientation. The victim sustained a broken rib and extensive bruising as a result of the attack. The group is linked to a Salisbury University fraternity. All seven face charges that include First Degree Assault, False Imprisonment, Reckless Endangerment, and Hate Crime charges, and are currently held at the Wicomico County Detention Center waiting to be seen by a District Court Commissioner. The names are as follows:



20-year-old Ryder Baker of Olney, Maryland

18-year-old Bennan Aird of Milton, Delaware

20-year-old Riley Brister of Davidsonville, Maryland

19-year-old Cruz Cespedes of Jarrettsville, Maryland

20-year-old Dylan Earp of Gambrills, Maryland

19-year-old Elijah Johnson of Crofton, Maryland

18-year-old Zachary Leinemann of Crofton, Maryland