Several Area Small Businesses Receive EDGE Grants

15 small businesses are receiving EDGE grants through the Delaware Division of Small Business.

The Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion program considers grants for businesses that are less than five years old and employ no more than ten people. Grants are considered and awarded in the STEM and non-STEM categories.

“The EDGE Grant program is helping our state’s newest small businesses expand and innovate by providing much-needed capital assistance that these businesses may not have access to otherwise,” Governor Carney said Thursday in Middletown. “The small businesses awarded a grant in this latest round of EDGE are creating unique solutions and products that set them apart from their competition. They represent the best Delaware has to offer, and we are excited to see how the grant funds help their businesses grow.”

“Each round of the EDGE Grants competition demonstrates some of our state’s most innovative and influential new small businesses, and this round was no exception,” Delaware Division of Small Business Director Jordan Schulties added. “The winners in this latest round include the most diverse pool of small businesses we have ever had for the

competition. All of the STEM awardees and seven out of 10 Entrepreneur awardees are minority or woman-owned businesses. Our division is proud to support these worthy small businesses and help them succeed in their efforts.”

In the entrepreneur class, recognized were:

One Way Insurance Group (Seaford)

One Way Insurance Group is a multilingual independent insurance agency specializing in auto, home, business and life and employee benefits. The company will use its EDGE grant to purchase a van and convert it into a mobile office to reach more clients and provide financial literacy to the communities it serves.

The Berry Patch (Lincoln)

The family of Rodney and Yolonda Messick, including their sons Joshua and Jacob, are diversifying their grain farm operation to incorporate a U-Pick Berry Farm. The Berry Patch will utilize a growing system that is ideal for easy picking and handicap accessibility. The family plans to begin operating in the fall of 2022 and will use EDGE grant funds to purchase an IBEX strawberry growing system, which protects plants from frost, mold and pests, by using raised single containers and coconut husks as growing matter.



