Several Candidates Interested In Becoming Wicomico Co. Executive

At least four people are interested in becoming the next Wicomico County Executive to replace Bob Culver, who died last month after a battle with cancer.

Wicomico County Council President Larry Dodd released a list Wednesday of applicants for the position.

WBOC-TV reports the list includes a current member of Wicomico County Council Joseph Holloway, as well as Republican State House Delegate Carl Anderton Junior, a physician Rene Desmarais, and a former Wicomico County human resources and finance director Michele Ennis.

There is time for additional applicants to express their interest.

Wicomico County Council is expected to decide on a new Executive by September 9th.