Several Delaware Fire/First Responder Organizations Receive FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants

FEMA this week awarded over $47-million in grant funding for fire departments and other first responder organizations in the Mid-Atlantic – including Delaware. The Delaware State Fire School in Dover will receive over $451,000 from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants.

Bethany Beach VFC was also awarded over $310,000. and two New Castle County fire companies received funding through this grant program. This funding can be used to outfit responders with compliant personal protective equipment, acquire emergency response vehicles and develop health, wellness and resiliency initiatives to prepare responders for incidents.

Also receiving funding through this program – $1-million to the Mayor and Council of Ocean City.