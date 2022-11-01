Several Eastern Shore Projects Awarded Revitalization Tax Credits
The Maryland Historical Trust has awarded 16 projects over $19-million in revitalization tax credits to breathe new life into out communities and towns. Governor Larry Hogan says these awards will allow for refurbishments to revitalize sites in local communities across the state. Projects selected include the Woolworth building in Cambridge, 11, 15-19 North Main Street in Berlin, the Pocomoke Fire House and Powell Building in Berlin. The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit, administered by the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT), has invested more than $465 million in Maryland rehabilitation projects since 1996.