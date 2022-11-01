Several Eastern Shore Projects Awarded Revitalization Tax Credits

The Maryland Historical Trust has awarded 16 projects over $19-million in revitalization tax credits to breathe new life into out communities and towns. Governor Larry Hogan says these awards will allow for refurbishments to revitalize sites in local communities across the state. Projects selected include the Woolworth building in Cambridge, 11, 15-19 North Main Street in Berlin, the Pocomoke Fire House and Powell Building in Berlin. The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit, administered by the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT), has invested more than $465 million in Maryland rehabilitation projects since 1996.

F.W. Woolworth Company Building – Race Street, Dorchester County

$4,537,500 in Tax Credits Awarded

Estimated Total Cost – $16.5 Million

The F.W. Woolworth Company Building sits on the eastern side of Race Street in the commercial core of Cambridge. It was constructed in two parts in 1919 and 1930 and has a Streamline Moderne style storefront that spans the entirety of the first floor. Historically, the ground floor housed commercial and retail operations while the second floor was used for office and storage spaces. The building will be rehabilitated to accommodate retail and restaurant spaces on the ground floor and residential units on the second floor.