UPDATE: Arrest Made After Several Homes Shot in Dover Earlier This Month

UPDATED 9/28/23:

An arrest has been made in connection with an incident in which several homes were shot in the area of Willis Road in Dover on September 20th. Dover Police arrested 23-year-old Rayquian Horsey of Dover. The investigation led to a warrant obtained for his arrest. On Tuesday, September 26th, Horsey was taken into custody without incident. Horsey has been committed to SCI on $22,000 secured bail on charges that include Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy Second Degree.



Previous Post on 9/21/23

Dover police are investigating an incident in which several homes were shot in the area of Willis Road between 6:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The investigation began after midnight on Wednesday when Dover Police received a call about one of the houses that had been damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.